Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-08-23

Written by on August 23, 2023

  1. Sauce Code – CEO of Judo
  2. Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
  3. Motez featuring Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
  4. Lizzie Hosking – Skye
  5. stripes. – i met a version of myself from the future; its the first time i loved myself
  6. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  7. Wingfield – Just Like You
  8. The Max Headroom – Ode
  9. Openfire. – Worth A Damn
  10. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  11. Albany Avenue – Yellow
  12. Eli & the Truth – The Tales of Stuart Borne
  13. Taylor H – you’re gonna miss me
  14. Only Objects – I’m Still Here (feat. Only Objects) [DJ TR!P Remix]
  15. Nick Vulture – Perfect Storm
  16. Maraby Band – Gunzelman
  17. Superdose Gangway – Everything’s Coming Up Sidedown
  18. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  19. Coldwave – Buster
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Offbeat: 2023-08-23

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-23

Current track

Title

Artist