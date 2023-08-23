Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-08-23

- Sauce Code – CEO of Judo
- Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
- Motez featuring Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
- Lizzie Hosking – Skye
- stripes. – i met a version of myself from the future; its the first time i loved myself
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- Wingfield – Just Like You
- The Max Headroom – Ode
- Openfire. – Worth A Damn
- The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
- Albany Avenue – Yellow
- Eli & the Truth – The Tales of Stuart Borne
- Taylor H – you’re gonna miss me
- Only Objects – I’m Still Here (feat. Only Objects) [DJ TR!P Remix]
- Nick Vulture – Perfect Storm
- Maraby Band – Gunzelman
- Superdose Gangway – Everything’s Coming Up Sidedown
- The Vains – Don’t Think So
- Coldwave – Buster
Reader's opinions