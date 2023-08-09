Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-08-09

- history of trees – motley
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues (Live at Arthur)
- Nathan May – Home
- The Man Himself – Slow News Day
- Loowana – Blue Jeans
- bhdb – Auntie’s voting does not align with her class interests
- Agapanther – Last Legs
- Cull the Band – Spitting the Dummy
- Witch Spit – Taperoo Boy
- Coldwave – Haircut Song
- Pigasus – Stargazer
- The Munch – Puddle
- Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls – Make Me Sick
- Divebar Youth – Consumed
- Jon Ann – Don’t Feel Like I Used To
- Witch Hunt – Jungle Juice
- aleksiah – Ant Song
- TOWNHOUSE – New Song
- Looch – Upside Down
- Maisie – Overflow
- Jessie’s Overalls – Growing Up
- The Uglies – Big Turd International
Reader's opinions