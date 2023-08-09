Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-08-09

  1. history of trees – motley
  2. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues (Live at Arthur)
  3. Nathan May – Home
  4. The Man Himself – Slow News Day
  5. Loowana – Blue Jeans
  6. bhdb – Auntie’s voting does not align with her class interests
  7. Agapanther – Last Legs
  8. Cull the Band – Spitting the Dummy
  9. Witch Spit – Taperoo Boy
  10. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  11. Pigasus – Stargazer
  12. The Munch – Puddle
  13. Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls – Make Me Sick
  14. Divebar Youth – Consumed
  15. Jon Ann – Don’t Feel Like I Used To
  16. Witch Hunt – Jungle Juice
  17. aleksiah – Ant Song
  18. TOWNHOUSE – New Song
  19. Looch – Upside Down
  20. Maisie – Overflow
  21. Jessie’s Overalls – Growing Up
  22. The Uglies – Big Turd International
