Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-08-02

Written by on August 2, 2023

  1. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  2. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  3. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  4. Placement – Lost Sun
  5. The Echo Chamber – Ziggy
  6. The Munch – Puddle
  7. Brave Mistakes – Sit A Minute
  8. Nick West – On The Run
  9. Hey Harriet – More
  10. Flat Stanley – The Forbidden Dance
  11. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  12. Bec Stevens – They Don’t Build Cars Like This Anymore
  13. Coldwave – Plagarise
  14. Colourblind – Semaphore
  15. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  16. Bad Dreems – Caroline
  17. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Ghost of Lost Tomorrows
  18. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Forever For All We Know
  19. Slowmango – Manulk
  20. Oliver’s Midnight Bastards – Cactus Brain
