Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-08-02

- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
- Placement – Lost Sun
- The Echo Chamber – Ziggy
- The Munch – Puddle
- Brave Mistakes – Sit A Minute
- Nick West – On The Run
- Hey Harriet – More
- Flat Stanley – The Forbidden Dance
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Bec Stevens – They Don’t Build Cars Like This Anymore
- Coldwave – Plagarise
- Colourblind – Semaphore
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
- Bad Dreems – Caroline
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Ghost of Lost Tomorrows
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Forever For All We Know
- Slowmango – Manulk
- Oliver’s Midnight Bastards – Cactus Brain
Reader's opinions