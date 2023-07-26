Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-07-26

  1. The Botanicals – Right Place, Wrong Time
  2. Go Season – Moving On
  3. Ukulele Death Squad – Down
  4. minnie little – I Can’t Hide This Feeling
  5. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  6. Chancery Lane – Downtown
  7. Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
  8. Day For Caroline – Diamond Place
  9. State Library – Long Walks Not Along The Beach
  10. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  11. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  12. Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces of Cardboard
  13. STELLAR – Washing Machine
  14. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  15. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  16. Katie Pomery – Cactus Song
  17. marcello – what do possums dream of
  18. Cult Nonsense – In The Yeah
  19. Jess Johns – Should’ve Done
  20. Lauren Bull – Dreams Are For Sleeping
  21. The Max Headroom – Brotherman
