Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-07-26

- The Botanicals – Right Place, Wrong Time
- Go Season – Moving On
- Ukulele Death Squad – Down
- minnie little – I Can’t Hide This Feeling
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Chancery Lane – Downtown
- Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
- Day For Caroline – Diamond Place
- State Library – Long Walks Not Along The Beach
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- The 745 – Wet Lettuce
- Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces of Cardboard
- STELLAR – Washing Machine
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Sturt Avenue – Talk
- Katie Pomery – Cactus Song
- marcello – what do possums dream of
- Cult Nonsense – In The Yeah
- Jess Johns – Should’ve Done
- Lauren Bull – Dreams Are For Sleeping
- The Max Headroom – Brotherman
Reader's opinions