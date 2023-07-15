Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-07-15

Written by on July 15, 2023

  1. Stellar Mental – Vagabond
  2. Lily Rose – Uncomfortable
  3. Superdose Gangway – Chess
  4. Chelsea Manor – Better Then
  5. Towns – Sun
  6. Nuclear Family – Gordian Knot
  7. DEM MOB – Kalala Kutjupa (New Day)
  8. honeybeam – Those Friendly People
  9. Sunsick Daisy – Someone Like You
  10. Day for Caroline – Diamond Place
  11. Stormy-Lou – Alone With U
  12. Beanie – Dreaming of Sleeping
  13. Alexander Black Band – Just Friends
  14. Junk Harmony – billions (vi)
  15. Oscar the Wild – Kiss Me Aphrodite
  16. Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section
  17. Workhorse – Rode A River
  18. Girlfriend Shorts – No Mercy
  19. Lucas Day Band – Right Where I Needed You
  20. SVVLO – Routes
  21. We Move Like Giants – When It Rains feat. Taiaha
  22. Southpaw – Plant Communications
