Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-07-15

- Stellar Mental – Vagabond
- Lily Rose – Uncomfortable
- Superdose Gangway – Chess
- Chelsea Manor – Better Then
- Towns – Sun
- Nuclear Family – Gordian Knot
- DEM MOB – Kalala Kutjupa (New Day)
- honeybeam – Those Friendly People
- Sunsick Daisy – Someone Like You
- Day for Caroline – Diamond Place
- Stormy-Lou – Alone With U
- Beanie – Dreaming of Sleeping
- Alexander Black Band – Just Friends
- Junk Harmony – billions (vi)
- Oscar the Wild – Kiss Me Aphrodite
- Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section
- Workhorse – Rode A River
- Girlfriend Shorts – No Mercy
- Lucas Day Band – Right Where I Needed You
- SVVLO – Routes
- We Move Like Giants – When It Rains feat. Taiaha
- Southpaw – Plant Communications
Reader's opinions