Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-07-12

  1. Alexander Flood – Ginealach
  2. Nonnie – Choice Words
  3. Jessie’s Overalls – SOJU
  4. Indiago – Shade
  5. Witch Hunt – Fever Dream
  6. Pink Duke – Denialism
  7. Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
  8. The Public Servants – Council Worker
  9. The Bearded Clams – Ancients
  10. The 745 – Deserved
  11. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
  12. Gratts – Pretty Lights (Radio Edit)
  13. Slowmango – Ginger
  14. Bong Coffin – Messiah
  15. PTL – The Absolute End of the World
  16. Church Moms – Horse
  17. Bloomy Meadows – Changing Seasons
  18. TAIAHA – Big Ups
  19. Claz – Adelaide Alchemy
  20. Hey Harriet – Let’s Dance
