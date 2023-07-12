Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-07-12

- Alexander Flood – Ginealach
- Nonnie – Choice Words
- Jessie’s Overalls – SOJU
- Indiago – Shade
- Witch Hunt – Fever Dream
- Pink Duke – Denialism
- Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
- The Public Servants – Council Worker
- The Bearded Clams – Ancients
- The 745 – Deserved
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
- Gratts – Pretty Lights (Radio Edit)
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Bong Coffin – Messiah
- PTL – The Absolute End of the World
- Church Moms – Horse
- Bloomy Meadows – Changing Seasons
- TAIAHA – Big Ups
- Claz – Adelaide Alchemy
- Hey Harriet – Let’s Dance
Reader's opinions