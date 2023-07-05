Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-07-05

- Rob Edwards – Searching
- Brave Mistakes – Eyes Back On The Road
- Cagefly – Martyr
- blush – are u ok
- The Tullamarines – Said Enough
- Katie Aspel – Chewing Gum
- Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Matt Ward featuring Taasha Coates – Two to Tango
- Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
- Raccoon City – Nocturnus
- Placement – New Disease
- Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
- The Superjesus – Gravity
- The Vains – Pickleback
- DIVEBAR YOUTH – VERTEBRAE
- Ethanol Blend – What’s In My Head
- Mum Friends – Woke Fuckboy
- goon wizard – girls just wanna have fun
- Slowmango – ACE
- Felix Mir – Opportunity
- Blush Response – Vertigo
Reader's opinions