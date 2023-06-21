Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-06-21

- Slowmango – Paradise International
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- SONS OF ZOKU – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
- honeybeam – Still I Look Over (Lofty Hill Top)
- Cove Street – PARADISE
- Don’t Bring Stacey – Bandaid
- Weekend Rage – South Rd
- The Danger Dolphins – Searching Blind
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Eyrie – Grey Heron
- Caroline & Claude – Slap
- Tkay Maidza featuring Kari Faux – Don’t Call Again
- Lonelyspeck – Brine
- Alieysha – Falling for You
- Big Romance – alibis.
- Maisie B – Onwards & Upwards
- Asher Hammat – Randomly
- Hugh F – Wyoming
- Kurralta Park – Waste That
Reader's opinions