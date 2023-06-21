Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-06-21

  1. Slowmango – Paradise International
  2. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  3. SONS OF ZOKU – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
  4. honeybeam – Still I Look Over (Lofty Hill Top)
  5. Cove Street – PARADISE
  6. Don’t Bring Stacey – Bandaid
  7. Weekend Rage – South Rd
  8. The Danger Dolphins – Searching Blind
  9. Twine – Same Old Problems
  10. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  11. Caroline & Claude – Slap
  12. Tkay Maidza featuring Kari Faux – Don’t Call Again
  13. Lonelyspeck – Brine
  14. Alieysha – Falling for You
  15. Big Romance – alibis.
  16. Maisie B – Onwards & Upwards
  17. Asher Hammat – Randomly
  18. Hugh F – Wyoming
  19. Kurralta Park – Waste That
