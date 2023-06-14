Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-06-14

- Athletic Teenage Joggers – Birds
- West Thebarton – Nothin To Do
- Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
- Superdose Gangway – Ration
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Twine – My God
- David Blumberg and the Maraby Band – Football Emotion
- Tell Mama – Honey
- King of Spain – Ferrol
- Karnaboy – Sanctuary
- Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
- DJ TR!P – Liquide Air
- Sines – Better Left Behind
- Urban Youth – Origami
- TOWNHOUSE – Better Now
- POOL TOY – Coober Pedy
- Goon Wizarrd – mediocre mountain
- Ethanol Blend – Beat Down On The Floor
