Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-06-07

- Newgate Crowd – Blind Spot
- Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
- Pool Toy – Ride
- Coldwave – Ice Cold
- Tell Mama – Honey
- 5 Sided Cube – Tylers Tape
- Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
- SASHA – Lemon Road
- Hustle House – Honey Trap
- Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- Blind Coyote – Heretic
- The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
- Taylor H – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- Ryan Martin John – Long Dark Night feat. Nancy Bates
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
- Running With Scissors – Set Me Free
- Looch – Nurse Paul
- Loki – Zed
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my Verandah
- West Thebarton – George Michael
Reader's opinions