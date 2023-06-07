Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-06-07

June 7, 2023

  1. Newgate Crowd – Blind Spot
  2. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  3. Pool Toy – Ride
  4. Coldwave – Ice Cold
  5. Tell Mama – Honey
  6. 5 Sided Cube – Tylers Tape
  7. Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
  8. SASHA – Lemon Road
  9. Hustle House – Honey Trap
  10. Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
  11. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  12. Blind Coyote – Heretic
  13. The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
  14. Taylor H – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  15. Ryan Martin John – Long Dark Night feat. Nancy Bates
  16. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
  17. Running With Scissors – Set Me Free
  18. Looch – Nurse Paul
  19. Loki – Zed
  20. Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my Verandah
  21. West Thebarton – George Michael
