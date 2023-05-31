Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-05-31

- Maisie – Overflow
- Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
- Velvet Void – The Pursuit
- Newgate Crowd – Remote
- February Clouds – Since That Day
- Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Slowmango – ACE
- Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- Witch Hunt – Fever Dream
- Pool Toy – Festival State
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Coldwave – Buster
- Dead Roo – Nick Of Time
- Kotara – Darts
- Looch – Teenage Stoners
- CHAMP – By Myself
- SASHA – Love The Thunder
- Chainsaw Preachers – Culture War
- Violet Harlot – Stick It
Reader's opinions