Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-05-31

Written by on May 31, 2023

  1. Maisie – Overflow
  2. Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
  3. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
  4. Newgate Crowd – Remote
  5. February Clouds – Since That Day
  6. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  7. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  8. Slowmango – ACE
  9. Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  11. The Sundials – I’m Down
  12. Witch Hunt – Fever Dream
  13. Pool Toy – Festival State
  14. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  15. Coldwave – Buster
  16. Dead Roo – Nick Of Time
  17. Kotara – Darts
  18. Looch – Teenage Stoners
  19. CHAMP – By Myself
  20. SASHA – Love The Thunder
  21. Chainsaw Preachers – Culture War
  22. Violet Harlot – Stick It
