Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-05-24

  1. Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
  2. Running With Scissors – Set Me Free
  3. Slowmango – Blobfunk
  4. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  5. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  6. James Dawes – I Don’t Wanna See You/ The Now /Little Lorikeet
  7. The Loud Abouts – Tent City
  8. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  9. LOLA – All My Friends Are Dead
  10. SASHA – LUNA
  11. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  12. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  13. Twine – My God
  14. Weekend Rage – Die Today
  15. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  16. The Birds Are Spies – Butterfish
  17. Witch Hunt – Benzo Dream
  18. The 745 – Goth Lock
  19. Kaitlyn Page – Don’t Hit Me Up
  20. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  21. Halftime Oranges – Salamander on My Verandah
  22. Violet Harlot – Stick It
  23. Shadow Ministers – 3 4 5
