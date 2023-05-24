Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-05-24

- Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
- Running With Scissors – Set Me Free
- Slowmango – Blobfunk
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- James Dawes – I Don’t Wanna See You/ The Now /Little Lorikeet
- The Loud Abouts – Tent City
- The Vains – Don’t Think So
- LOLA – All My Friends Are Dead
- SASHA – LUNA
- Mums Favourite – Primrose
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Twine – My God
- Weekend Rage – Die Today
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- The Birds Are Spies – Butterfish
- Witch Hunt – Benzo Dream
- The 745 – Goth Lock
- Kaitlyn Page – Don’t Hit Me Up
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander on My Verandah
- Violet Harlot – Stick It
- Shadow Ministers – 3 4 5
