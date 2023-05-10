Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-05-10

  1. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
  2. Nathan Hui-Yi & Sam Be Yourself – DREAMS BECOME REALITY
  3. Electric Fields – Vision
  4. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  5. CHAMP – Seeping
  6. Bart’s Nightmare – Connecticut Lash
  7. SVVLO – Prisms (It’s Time)
  8. The Cortex Shift – Coupris Kineema
  9. West Thebarton – George Michael
  10. Big Romance – Fighting For
  11. Ebony Emili – Can You Hear Me Now
  12. Hey Harriet – Honest
  13. Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
  14. Raccoon City – Havoc
  15. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  16. The Munch – Puddle
  17. Backyard Haircuts – Sitting Pretty
  18. Eli and the Truth – You, Me & Debris / Sorry There
  19. Window Shopping – One More Episode
  20. Soylent Green – Inner Peace
