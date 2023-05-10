Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-05-10

- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
- Nathan Hui-Yi & Sam Be Yourself – DREAMS BECOME REALITY
- Electric Fields – Vision
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- CHAMP – Seeping
- Bart’s Nightmare – Connecticut Lash
- SVVLO – Prisms (It’s Time)
- The Cortex Shift – Coupris Kineema
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Big Romance – Fighting For
- Ebony Emili – Can You Hear Me Now
- Hey Harriet – Honest
- Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
- Raccoon City – Havoc
- Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
- The Munch – Puddle
- Backyard Haircuts – Sitting Pretty
- Eli and the Truth – You, Me & Debris / Sorry There
- Window Shopping – One More Episode
- Soylent Green – Inner Peace
Reader's opinions