Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-04-26
Written by Playlist Robot on April 26, 2023
- Kurralta Park – All They Want
- Miners Club – your body waits
- Sidewalk & The Wheely Bin – Wheat Crop Pride
- blush – are u ok
- Body Horrors – Hate Crimes (at paramount)
- Diät – Young and Successful
- Coldwave – Ice Cold
- PIGASUS – HEY FUCKER
- CLAMM – Monday
- The Pretty Littles – Skeleton Run
- Kurralta Park – Waste That
- Curious Palms – The Rail
- Amyl and the sniffers – Snakes
- Ethanol Blend – This Mess
- TOWNS – Bleach
- colourblind – Soak
- Horror My Friend – Devotion