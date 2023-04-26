Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-04-26

  1. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  2. Miners Club – your body waits
  3. Sidewalk & The Wheely Bin – Wheat Crop Pride
  4. blush – are u ok
  5. Body Horrors – Hate Crimes (at paramount)
  6. Diät – Young and Successful
  7. Coldwave – Ice Cold
  8. PIGASUS – HEY FUCKER
  9. CLAMM – Monday
  10. The Pretty Littles – Skeleton Run
  11. Kurralta Park – Waste That
  12. Curious Palms – The Rail
  13. Amyl and the sniffers – Snakes
  14. Ethanol Blend – This Mess
  15. TOWNS – Bleach
  16. colourblind – Soak
  17. Horror My Friend – Devotion
