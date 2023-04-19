Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-04-19

  1. The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
  2. Last Days of Kali – Kitsune
  3. Jessie’s Overalls – Growing Up
  4. The Munch – Insect
  5. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Worriers
  6. Only Objects – I’m Still Here (feat. Only Objects) [DJ TR!P Remix]
  7. SlayerOrgana – Chemical S
  8. Yoris Beltsin – Yoris Poppin
  9. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  10. Raccoon City – Nocturnus
  11. Coldwave – Spurs For Business Cards
  12. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  13. The Cortex Shift – Leaky Scone
  14. Soylent Green – Caution
  15. Slick Arnold – No Guns, No Knives, No Hand Grenades
  16. Goon Wizard – Mediocre Mountain
  17. Madura Green – Potato Salad
  18. Katie Aspel – Chewing Gum
  19. Divebar Youth – ORION
  20. Alexander Black – How To Make Friends And Lose Them
