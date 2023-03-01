Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-03-01

Written by on March 1, 2023

  1. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  2. Jess Day – Why is She So Beautiful?
  3. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  4. Eli and the Truth – Fossils
  5. Visitors – Madlands
  6. Kotara – Darts
  7. Stellie – Rocket Ship
  8. TAIAHA – Midas Touch
  9. Southpaw – Step Off the Train
  10. DJ TR!P – Bird Ending
  11. December – Wilted
  12. Raccoon City – Rite
  13. Bitchspawn – Yell
  14. Placement – Lost Sun
  15. Looch – Upside Down
  16. Witch Hunt – Fever Dream
  17. Teddy Mars – Karma Comedown
  18. Lauren Bull – Doris Gets Her Oats
  19. Major Shade – If You Want To, You Will
  20. Nelson Dialect x NuTone – Feel
  21. Alexander Flood – Re-Wired
  22. Inkswel – Fallin (Eachother) feat. Andrew Ashong
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Offbeat: 2023-03-01

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2023-03-01

Current track

Title

Artist