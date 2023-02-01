Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-02-01

- The Montreals – Horror Movies
- Elsy Wameyo – Hunger
- Tiles – Red Wine
- honeybeam – Still I Look Over (Lofty Hill Top)
- Adam Cirillo – Hello, Where Are You
- Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
- Brave Mistakes – Can’t Fear (Shadow Pals Pt. 3)
- James Curd – I Am One, I Am Many – Master V1
- Ephemerons – Boo!
- Southpaw – Do You Want
- Madura Green – Crickets
- February Clouds – Sunset
- Down and Out – Cyclone
- Coldwave – Twenty Two
- Glowing – Coming Home
- Sturt Avenue – Flowers on the Sill
- Superdose Gangway – His Bed is a Conveyor Belt, Mine is a Race Car
- Busseys – Crystal Gazer
- Hugh F – Wyoming
- Glenn Skuthorpe – Coming To Get Me
