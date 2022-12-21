Local Fruit And Veg: 2022-12-21

Written by on December 21, 2022

  1. Superdose Gangway – Everything’s Coming Upside Down
  2. Zhao Liang – Small Hearts Find Each Other
  3. Burjon – See You/Inner Mind
  4. Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
  5. The Slime Balls – Struggle
  6. House in the Tall Grass – Strange Beastie
  7. Junk Harmony – Say It All
  8. Theodore Moon – Alone
  9. Avalon Kane – Navigate
  10. SVVLO – Prisms (It’s Time)
  11. 20th Century Graduates – Where The Wind Blows
  12. Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
  13. Marcello – Tangents
  14. Deep Sea Data – Pillowtalk
  15. Millenium Cowboy – 10 Days
  16. Moon Sign Gemini – Adelaide To Gawler
  17. Tiles – Red Wine
  18. Broken Waves – The Divide
  19. Blood Circle – Shutdown
  20. honeybeam – Those Friendly People
  21. Workhorse – Darkness
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2022-12-21

Current track

Title

Artist