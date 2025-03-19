Live from Studio 3: 2025-03-19

  1. Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Lonely since the day I was born
  2. Holly Cookie Baker – Cool Kids
  3. Jamie Lena – COllateral Damage
  4. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  5. Birds Are Spies – Wibble (Molly)
  6. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  7. The Fuss – ENEMY
  8. Velvet Moth – Chicken Band
  9. Ben Iota – Seasons CHange
  10. Alexander Flood band – untitled (improvised)
  11. TONIX – Pegs
  12. Indiago – Fleetwood
  13. Hammer Horrors – SUndown in Bloodtown
  14. Jon Ann – Head Spins
