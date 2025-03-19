Live from Studio 3: 2025-03-19
Written by Playlist Robot on March 19, 2025
- Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Lonely since the day I was born
- Holly Cookie Baker – Cool Kids
- Jamie Lena – COllateral Damage
- Dean Forever – Greatest Once
- Birds Are Spies – Wibble (Molly)
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- The Fuss – ENEMY
- Velvet Moth – Chicken Band
- Ben Iota – Seasons CHange
- Alexander Flood band – untitled (improvised)
- TONIX – Pegs
- Indiago – Fleetwood
- Hammer Horrors – SUndown in Bloodtown
- Jon Ann – Head Spins