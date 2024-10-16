Live from Studio 3: 2024-10-16

Written by on October 16, 2024

  1. Adam Cirillo – Lazarus
  2. Alana Jagt – Songs to Sleep
  3. Badland Caravan – Emerald Runes
  4. Bromham – Hellfire Jack
  5. Coldwave – Buster
  6. Jess Johns – Mercy
  7. Lilac Cove – Bright Lights
  8. Flowerbed – Detective
  9. Mums Favourite – House Of The Rising Sun
  10. Nancy Bates – Take it Easy
  11. Parvyn – Sunset
  12. Rocky”s Pride and Joy – Crawl
  13. Sacrificial Larynx – Gouge Away
  14. West Thebarton – Faceless
  15. Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-10-16

Current track

Title

Artist