Live from Studio 3: 2024-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2024

  1. avant gardeners – wheel of fortune
  2. cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
  3. twine – same old problems
  4. the empty threats – new jet ski
  5. the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
  6. the band she – cirque de scream
  7. bitchspawn – funk jam
  8. church moms – trust fund kids
  9. hey harriett – let’s dance
  10. madam super trash – diff verlds
  11. maisie – hot juice
  12. chelsea manor – round the twist
  13. mums favourite – red right hand
  14. the vains – hanging on the telephone
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-08-21

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-08-21

Current track

Title

Artist