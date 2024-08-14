Live from Studio 3: 2024-08-14
Written by Playlist Robot on August 14, 2024
- Flowerbed – Covered in Green
- Bend – Expectations
- The 745 – Full Force Full Five
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- The Genevies – Adore You
- Ben Iota – Do Dat
- Flat Stanley – Tight
- Day For Caroline – Diamond Place
- Newgate Crowd – Scissors
- The Backyarders – Drinking Up in Adelaide
- Trungillion Horsepower – Pool Night With The Boys
- Thunderspeaks – Hawkmoth
- Putrescent Seepage – Rotting Congregation