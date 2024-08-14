Live from Studio 3: 2024-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2024

  1. Flowerbed – Covered in Green
  2. Bend – Expectations
  3. The 745 – Full Force Full Five
  4. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  5. The Genevies – Adore You
  6. Ben Iota – Do Dat
  7. Flat Stanley – Tight
  8. Day For Caroline – Diamond Place
  9. Newgate Crowd – Scissors
  10. The Backyarders – Drinking Up in Adelaide
  11. Trungillion Horsepower – Pool Night With The Boys
  12. Thunderspeaks – Hawkmoth
  13. Putrescent Seepage – Rotting Congregation
