Live from Studio 3: 2024-08-07
- Putrescent seepage – Flower of Decomposition
- Thunder Speaks – Hawkmoth
- The Genevieves – Words
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Instrumental
- Broken Loose – creeping death
- Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
- Madam Super trash – Time
- Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
- Day for Caroline – You ain’t going
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Adam Cirillo – The Chariot
- Flowerbed – Tustle
- Swapmeet – Halfway
- Jon Ann – Kings Cup
- babyteeth – theodore roosevelt
- HÄGÖL – W.D.D.P.