Live from Studio 3: 2024-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2024

  1. Putrescent seepage – Flower of Decomposition
  2. Thunder Speaks – Hawkmoth
  3. The Genevieves – Words
  4. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Instrumental
  5. Broken Loose – creeping death
  6. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  7. Madam Super trash – Time
  8. Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
  9. Day for Caroline – You ain’t going
  10. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  11. Adam Cirillo – The Chariot
  12. Flowerbed – Tustle
  13. Swapmeet – Halfway
  14. Jon Ann – Kings Cup
  15. babyteeth – theodore roosevelt
  16. HÄGÖL – W.D.D.P.
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-08-07

Previous post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-08-07

Current track

Title

Artist