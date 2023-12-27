Live from Studio 3: 2023-12-27

Written by on December 27, 2023

  1. Los Palms – Adelaide
  2. Stephi – Butterfly
  3. Witch Hunt – Fever Dream
  4. Zen Panda – Disco Stu
  5. Maisie – Marmalade Eyes
  6. Shadow Ministers – Boogie
  7. Maraby Band – Gunzelman
  8. Sturt Avenue – Cannery Row
  9. Siberian Tiger – Call On Me
  10. Eli and the Truth – Sweet Pea
  11. Raccoon City – Mortality
  12. Nocturnal Animals – Gina Works At Hearts (DZ Deathrays)
  13. State Library – No Compromise/Long Walks Not Along the Beach
  14. Not For Humans – The Current
