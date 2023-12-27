Live from Studio 3: 2023-12-27
Written by Playlist Robot on December 27, 2023
- Los Palms – Adelaide
- Stephi – Butterfly
- Witch Hunt – Fever Dream
- Zen Panda – Disco Stu
- Maisie – Marmalade Eyes
- Shadow Ministers – Boogie
- Maraby Band – Gunzelman
- Sturt Avenue – Cannery Row
- Siberian Tiger – Call On Me
- Eli and the Truth – Sweet Pea
- Raccoon City – Mortality
- Nocturnal Animals – Gina Works At Hearts (DZ Deathrays)
- State Library – No Compromise/Long Walks Not Along the Beach
- Not For Humans – The Current