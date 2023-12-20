Live from Studio 3: 2023-12-20

  1. Alexander Black Band – Back By Unpopular Demand
  2. Jess Johns – Flicker (burn)
  3. Keeskea – Red Shirt Green Socks
  4. Quebec Echo – Air Heart
  5. Bend – Schwendy Bend
  6. The Cortex Shift – Coupris Kineema
  7. Bromham – Hellfire Jack
  8. Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section (Hilltop Hoods cover)
  9. Puree – Fresh Squeeze
  10. Rat Ta’Mango – 1am
  11. Twice Lichen – Mango
  12. We Move Like Giants – Before
  13. Taiaha – Midas Touch
  14. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
