Live from Studio 3: 2023-12-20
Written by Playlist Robot on December 20, 2023
- Alexander Black Band – Back By Unpopular Demand
- Jess Johns – Flicker (burn)
- Keeskea – Red Shirt Green Socks
- Quebec Echo – Air Heart
- Bend – Schwendy Bend
- The Cortex Shift – Coupris Kineema
- Bromham – Hellfire Jack
- Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section (Hilltop Hoods cover)
- Puree – Fresh Squeeze
- Rat Ta’Mango – 1am
- Twice Lichen – Mango
- We Move Like Giants – Before
- Taiaha – Midas Touch
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman