Live from Studio 3: 2023-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2023

  1. swapmeet – ceiling fan
  2. swapmeet – new wood, old ashes
  3. swapmeet – lucky charm / colours
  4. swapmeet – collision
  5. swapmeet – half way
  6. swapmeet – max’s interlude
  7. swapmeet – seeds
  8. swapmeet – i wish i
  9. swapmeet – tiny spiders
