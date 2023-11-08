Live from Studio 3: 2023-11-08

  1. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Drugs are wasted on the young
  2. Surf! Terror! Panic – sandbank psyche
  3. Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
  4. Twine – sleeping dogs – spine
  5. Bruff Superior – Long Way Round
  6. Tom Redwood – Disneyland
  7. Sweeney – Kid
  8. Parvyn – Jara (including intro)
  9. Nancy Bates – Belong
  10. No Through Road – My Broken Brother
  11. Screaming Believers – Don’t Talk of love
  12. HAGOL – Gates of Steel
  13. The Vains – Hanging on the telephone
