Live from Studio 3: 2023-09-06

  1. The Backyarders – Conspiracy
  2. The Backyarders – Nobody Else
  3. The Backyarders – Drinking Up in Adelaide
  4. The Backyarders – Three Dog Night
  5. The Backyarders – Rip RIp Woodchip
  6. The Backyarders – Jiggy Jig
  7. The Backyarders – Chook Song
  8. The Backyarders – The Night Pat Murphy Died
  9. The Backyarders – Drunken Lullabies
  10. The Backyarders – Beggars Can’t Be Choosers
  11. The Backyarders – You’ve Got a Dick For a Nose
  12. The Backyarders – Forget How You’ll Feel in the Morning
