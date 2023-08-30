Live from Studio 3: 2023-08-30

Written by on August 30, 2023

  1. Flat Stanley – the Gret Unknown
  2. Twine – sleeping dogs – spine
  3. Adam Cirillo – Hitchhiker
  4. Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
  5. Day for Caroline – My Trumpet
  6. Twice Lichen – Short Marmalade II
  7. Cull The Band – Raw Power
  8. Public Servants – Policy on the run is policy underdone
  9. Public Servants – Council Worker
  10. Maraby Band – Black and White Photograph
  11. Parvyn – Irkha
  12. Trungllion Horsepower – Brain Damage/Nuke Me
  13. Pigasus – My Brain is on Fire/ From the Stars
