Live from Studio 3: 2023-08-30
- Flat Stanley – the Gret Unknown
- Twine – sleeping dogs – spine
- Adam Cirillo – Hitchhiker
- Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
- Day for Caroline – My Trumpet
- Twice Lichen – Short Marmalade II
- Cull The Band – Raw Power
- Public Servants – Policy on the run is policy underdone
- Public Servants – Council Worker
- Maraby Band – Black and White Photograph
- Parvyn – Irkha
- Trungllion Horsepower – Brain Damage/Nuke Me
- Pigasus – My Brain is on Fire/ From the Stars