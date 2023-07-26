Live from Studio 3: 2023-07-26

Written by on July 26, 2023

  1. day for caroline – no one’s
  2. day for caroline – your blue eyes
  3. day for caroline – you ain’t going
  4. day for caroline – andrea
  5. day for caroline – i’m not waiting
  6. day for caroline – my trumpet
  7. day for caroline – diamond place
