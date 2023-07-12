Live from Studio 3: 2023-07-12

  1. The Public Servants – Public Service Please
  2. The Public Servants – No Nukes Please
  3. The Public Servants – Working From Home
  4. The Public Servants – Burnouts In A Government Car
  5. The Public Servants – Lobotomy
  6. The Public Servants – Policy on the Run is Policy Underdone
  7. The Public Servants – Every Day Is A Cardigan Day in Canberra
  8. The Public Servants – Council Worker
  9. The Public Servants – 43
  10. The Public Servants – On Leave
  11. The Public Servants – Papercut
  12. The Public Servants – Bored
  13. The Public Servants – Four O’Clock Friday
  14. The Public Servants – Company Time
  15. The Public Servants – Stress Leave
  16. The Public Servants – DX Mail
  17. The Public Servants – Living The Dream On The Old Pension Scheme
  18. The Public Servants – ICAC My pants
  19. The Public Servants – Flexitime Sexytime
