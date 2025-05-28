Little Saturday Morning: 2025-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2025

  1. Aqualung – Strange and Beautiful
  2. Telenova – Discotheque Inside My Head
  3. Floodlights – Suburbia
  4. The Audreys – Beatles vs Stones
  5. Laura Hill – Space for You
  6. Junk Harmony – From April To June
  7. Margo Price – Been To The Mountain
  8. Aldous Harding – The Barrel
  9. Father John Misty – Total Entertainment Forever
  10. Emma Swift – Simple Twist of Fate
  11. Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
  12. Casandra Wilson – Shelter from the Storm
  13. Rowena Wise – No Choice
  14. PNAU – Embrace
  15. Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
  16. Yard Act – We Make Hits
  17. Lykke Li – I’m Good I’m Gone
  18. Nation of Languages – Gouge Away
  19. All India Radio – Prismatiism
  20. Dream Division – Prism of Desire
  21. Crystal Stilts – Prismatic Room
  22. Left On Seen – The Cold
  23. Emerauld – In The First Place
  24. Inshallah – Sunburst
  25. Spacey Jane – Booster Seat
  26. Cat Power – Like A Rolling Stone
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Audio File: 2025-05-28

Previous post

AdLib: 2025-05-28

Current track

Title

Artist