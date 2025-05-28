Little Saturday Morning: 2025-05-28

- Aqualung – Strange and Beautiful
- Telenova – Discotheque Inside My Head
- Floodlights – Suburbia
- The Audreys – Beatles vs Stones
- Laura Hill – Space for You
- Junk Harmony – From April To June
- Margo Price – Been To The Mountain
- Aldous Harding – The Barrel
- Father John Misty – Total Entertainment Forever
- Emma Swift – Simple Twist of Fate
- Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
- Casandra Wilson – Shelter from the Storm
- Rowena Wise – No Choice
- PNAU – Embrace
- Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
- Yard Act – We Make Hits
- Lykke Li – I’m Good I’m Gone
- Nation of Languages – Gouge Away
- All India Radio – Prismatiism
- Dream Division – Prism of Desire
- Crystal Stilts – Prismatic Room
- Left On Seen – The Cold
- Emerauld – In The First Place
- Inshallah – Sunburst
- Spacey Jane – Booster Seat
- Cat Power – Like A Rolling Stone
