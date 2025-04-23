Little Saturday Morning: 2025-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2025

  1. Fishbone – Sunless Saturday
  2. The Love Mussels – Mileva
  3. The Anderson Council – Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours
  4. The Twilights – Stop The World For A Day
  5. The Visitors – Let’s Have Some Fun
  6. Perdition – Oxygen
  7. The Ringlets – I Ueed To Paint
  8. Bud, Curt & Krist (Eyes Adrift) – Untried
  9. Rank & File – Black Book
  10. Trick Shot – This Life
  11. Velvet Moth – Dana Dontcha Run
  12. Clowns Of Decadence – Trash Racked & Tired
  13. The Phobias – Ode To An Arts Student
  14. The Sports – Modern Don Juan
  15. P.P. Arnold – Different Drum
  16. Johan Asherton’s Diamonds – Talk Of The Town
  17. The Raveonettes – Love In A Trashcan
  18. Gail Harris & The Wailers – I Idolize You
  19. Spouse – Shame
  20. Montaigne – It’s All About The Money
  21. The Public Eye – Three Piece Tracksuit
  22. Djawbreaker – When They Tell Me They’re In Love
  23. Stephanie Finch & The Company Men – Wandering Son
  24. Miranda Sex Garden – Gush Forth My Tears
  25. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 99 1/2 Won’t Do
  26. Margo Price – Time Machine
  27. The Preatures – Magick
  28. Ted Cassidy – The Lurch
  29. Pulp – The Trees
