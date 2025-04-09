Little Saturday Morning: 2025-04-09

- Parquet COurts – Human Performance
- Beurre – Luxembourg
- War Room – Shuffle
- Hit The Jackpot – in the hearse
- The Scientists – Frantic Romantic
- SMoked Salmon – Blame
- Smoked Salmon – How did they ever manage
- Mince for Vince – A year of Sundays
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – CLose To Me
- The Kettering Vampires – run run run
- Swimsuit – Trying
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- Guided By VOices – Bulldog Skin
- Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
- Kelshy – Reinvent yourself
- Haystacks Calhoon – Tachi Ai
- Michael Hurley – I Like My Wine
- Michael Hurley, Unholy Modal Rounders, Jeffrey Fredrick and the clamtones – Slurf Song
- Michael Hurley – Ditty Boy Twang
- CHarlie Needs Braces – Dyarrubin
- Felix Mir – Demonstration of a physical fact
- Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers! (Travis Cook remix)
- Sweeney – Johanna in the 80s
- twenty second sect – Wolves are wild
Reader's opinions