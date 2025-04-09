Little Saturday Morning: 2025-04-09

Written by on April 9, 2025

  1. Parquet COurts – Human Performance
  2. Beurre – Luxembourg
  3. War Room – Shuffle
  4. Hit The Jackpot – in the hearse
  5. The Scientists – Frantic Romantic
  6. SMoked Salmon – Blame
  7. Smoked Salmon – How did they ever manage
  8. Mince for Vince – A year of Sundays
  9. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – CLose To Me
  10. The Kettering Vampires – run run run
  11. Swimsuit – Trying
  12. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  13. Guided By VOices – Bulldog Skin
  14. Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
  15. Kelshy – Reinvent yourself
  16. Haystacks Calhoon – Tachi Ai
  17. Michael Hurley – I Like My Wine
  18. Michael Hurley, Unholy Modal Rounders, Jeffrey Fredrick and the clamtones – Slurf Song
  19. Michael Hurley – Ditty Boy Twang
  20. CHarlie Needs Braces – Dyarrubin
  21. Felix Mir – Demonstration of a physical fact
  22. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers! (Travis Cook remix)
  23. Sweeney – Johanna in the 80s
  24. twenty second sect – Wolves are wild
