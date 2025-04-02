Little Saturday Morning: 2025-04-02

- Wilco – meant To be
- Liz Stringer – The Metrologist
- Good Morning – Look Around
- The Gnevieves – Adore You
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Killing Time
- Sophia Menguita – If You
- The Budos Band – Unbroken, Unshaven
- Grizzly Bear – Yet Again
- Spoon – can I Sit Next To You
- Paper Cuts – Jet Plane
- Primal Scream – Big Jet Plane
- Angus and Julia Stone – Big jet Plane
- Guy Blackman – Unsteady
- Milan Ring – mangos
- Wilsn – Down the Lane
- New Order – 60 mph
- Talk Talk – I Don’t believe in You
- Propellorheads with Shirley Bassey – History Repeating
- Linda Ronstadt et al – High Sierra
- Phil Karnesis – Sierra Cruise in Blue
- La Bastard – Sierra Dance
- Eva Rundle – A familiar Place
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- Bird Detective – 99 Problems
- Resin Dogs – Nice Mics
- Mogwai – Take me Somewhere Nice
Reader's opinions