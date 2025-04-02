Little Saturday Morning: 2025-04-02

Written by on April 2, 2025

  1. Wilco – meant To be
  2. Liz Stringer – The Metrologist
  3. Good Morning – Look Around
  4. The Gnevieves – Adore You
  5. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Killing Time
  6. Sophia Menguita – If You
  7. The Budos Band – Unbroken, Unshaven
  8. Grizzly Bear – Yet Again
  9. Spoon – can I Sit Next To You
  10. Paper Cuts – Jet Plane
  11. Primal Scream – Big Jet Plane
  12. Angus and Julia Stone – Big jet Plane
  13. Guy Blackman – Unsteady
  14. Milan Ring – mangos
  15. Wilsn – Down the Lane
  16. New Order – 60 mph
  17. Talk Talk – I Don’t believe in You
  18. Propellorheads with Shirley Bassey – History Repeating
  19. Linda Ronstadt et al – High Sierra
  20. Phil Karnesis – Sierra Cruise in Blue
  21. La Bastard – Sierra Dance
  22. Eva Rundle – A familiar Place
  23. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  24. Bird Detective – 99 Problems
  25. Resin Dogs – Nice Mics
  26. Mogwai – Take me Somewhere Nice
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Audio File: 2025-04-02

Previous post

AdLib: 2025-04-02

Current track

Title

Artist