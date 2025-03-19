Little Saturday Morning: 2025-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2025

  1. Empire of the Sun – Ask That God
  2. Pond – Oh, UV Ray
  3. Floodlights – Painting of My Time
  4. The Audreys – I Remember Everything
  5. Erin Buku – Why?
  6. Blood Circle – Do The Slow
  7. Waxahatchie – Fire
  8. Lavender Diamond – Open Your Heart
  9. MGMT – Little Dark Age
  10. Nanci Griffith – Tecumseh Valley
  11. Stormtide – Valley of Ashes
  12. Louden Wainwright 3 – Valley Morning
  13. Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
  14. Emma Louise – Jungle
  15. Folk Bitch Trio – Analogue
  16. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Joan of Arc
  17. David Holmes – ( I Wish I Had ) A Wooden Heart
  18. Mumford and Sons ( with Baaba Maal) – There Will Be Time
  19. Ghost Train – Long Time Ago
  20. New Rules for Boats – Skips on my Record
  21. Paper Planes – The Perfect Answer
  22. Inshallah – Teddy’s Tea Time
  23. Left on Scene – Goosebumps
  24. Tycarni – Red
  25. Cat Empire – Like A Drum
  26. Delivery – Brickwork
  27. Sigur Ros – Glosoli
