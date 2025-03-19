Little Saturday Morning: 2025-03-19

- Empire of the Sun – Ask That God
- Pond – Oh, UV Ray
- Floodlights – Painting of My Time
- The Audreys – I Remember Everything
- Erin Buku – Why?
- Blood Circle – Do The Slow
- Waxahatchie – Fire
- Lavender Diamond – Open Your Heart
- MGMT – Little Dark Age
- Nanci Griffith – Tecumseh Valley
- Stormtide – Valley of Ashes
- Louden Wainwright 3 – Valley Morning
- Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
- Emma Louise – Jungle
- Folk Bitch Trio – Analogue
- Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Joan of Arc
- David Holmes – ( I Wish I Had ) A Wooden Heart
- Mumford and Sons ( with Baaba Maal) – There Will Be Time
- Ghost Train – Long Time Ago
- New Rules for Boats – Skips on my Record
- Paper Planes – The Perfect Answer
- Inshallah – Teddy’s Tea Time
- Left on Scene – Goosebumps
- Tycarni – Red
- Cat Empire – Like A Drum
- Delivery – Brickwork
- Sigur Ros – Glosoli
Reader's opinions