Little Saturday Morning: 2025-02-26

  1. Adele – Rolling in the Deep
  2. Annie Hamilton – Fade
  3. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  4. The Audreys – Beatles vs Stones
  5. Louise Marshall – Insomnia
  6. Gilly and Bede – Dawn
  7. Four Tet – Misnomer
  8. Roisin Murphy – The Universe
  9. The Clash – Should I Stay or Should I Go?
  10. Good Morning – Dog Years
  11. Nick Drake – Black Eyed Dog
  12. Florence and the Machine – Dog Days Are Over
  13. Arlo Parks – Black Dog
  14. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – As The Waters Cover The Sea
  15. The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
  16. Caribou – Sundialing
  17. Hard Quartet – Hey
  18. The Lumineers – Where The Skies Are Blue
  19. The Troggs – The Kitty Cat Song
  20. Jane’s Addiction – My Cat’s Name is Maceo
  21. The Kinks – Phenomenal Cat
  22. Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
  23. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Irons
  24. Katina James – Through The Fire
  25. Jack Ladder – Cold Feet
  26. Cat Empire – Wild Animals
  27. Architecture in Helsinki – That Beep
  28. Beth Hart – Black Dog
  29. Neil Young – On the Beach
