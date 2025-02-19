Little Saturday Morning: 2025-02-19

- Pearly Stars – Pearl
- Joshua Idehen – Once in a Lifetime (ft Social Singing Choir)
- Ahmed Malek – Tape19
- Jalil Bennis – Mirza
- Bananagun – Brave Child of a New World
- Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
- Workhorse & Friends – Changing of the Light
- Jackulson – Glitter Dimension
- Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
- Celine Dessberg – de moi a moi je crois que j’explose
- Chinese New Year – Wine
- 47 SOUL – Dabke System
- Regurgitator – Blubber Boy
- Erin Buku – See You Shine
- Night Rites – Back To The Sea
- Ephemerons – Waterline
- Charm of Finches – Marlinchen in the Snow
- Anna Cordell – Tried So Hard
- FTHMLSS – Nomad
- Full Flower Moon – Super Likes Me
- DJ Shadow – Dark Days
- Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Electricity
- FAZI – Dead or Alive
- The Skeleton Club – american river
- Beth Orton – She Cries Your Name
- Annika & Sienna – Windmill
- Horsebath – In The Shade
- Morcheeba – Call It Love
