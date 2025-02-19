Little Saturday Morning: 2025-02-19

  1. Pearly Stars – Pearl
  2. Joshua Idehen – Once in a Lifetime (ft Social Singing Choir)
  3. Ahmed Malek – Tape19
  4. Jalil Bennis – Mirza
  5. Bananagun – Brave Child of a New World
  6. Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
  7. Workhorse & Friends – Changing of the Light
  8. Jackulson – Glitter Dimension
  9. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  10. Celine Dessberg – de moi a moi je crois que j’explose
  11. Chinese New Year – Wine
  12. 47 SOUL – Dabke System
  13. Regurgitator – Blubber Boy
  14. Erin Buku – See You Shine
  15. Night Rites – Back To The Sea
  16. Ephemerons – Waterline
  17. Charm of Finches – Marlinchen in the Snow
  18. Anna Cordell – Tried So Hard
  19. FTHMLSS – Nomad
  20. Full Flower Moon – Super Likes Me
  21. DJ Shadow – Dark Days
  22. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Electricity
  23. FAZI – Dead or Alive
  24. The Skeleton Club – american river
  25. Beth Orton – She Cries Your Name
  26. Annika & Sienna – Windmill
  27. Horsebath – In The Shade
  28. Morcheeba – Call It Love
