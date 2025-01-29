Little Saturday Morning: 2025-01-29

- Sting – Shape of My Heart
- Allysha Joy – Selfish
- Ocean Alley – Double Vision
- Allday – Too Late
- Parvyn – New Game
- Valley Flaxman – Want To Know You
- Groove Armada – At The River
- Style Council – Long Hot Summer
- Utah Saints – I Still Think of You
- Vangelis – Back To School
- Graham Parker and The Rumour – Back To Schooldays
- Royal Trux – Back To School
- The Buoys – Keeping Busy
- Cxloe – Soft Rock
- Ruel – Let The Grass Grow
- Panda Bear and Sonic Boom – Getting Too The Point
- Yard Act – Dream Job
- The Cure – Drone No Drone
- Beth Hart – Sky is Falling
- Bertie Blackman – Sky is Falling
- Kara Grainger – Sky is Falling
- After Dark – Party Lady
- Sofia Menguita – If You
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- Jungle Giants – Treat You Right
- Ball Park Music – Manny
- Pat Metheny – Rain River
