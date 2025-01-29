Little Saturday Morning: 2025-01-29

Written by on January 29, 2025

  1. Sting – Shape of My Heart
  2. Allysha Joy – Selfish
  3. Ocean Alley – Double Vision
  4. Allday – Too Late
  5. Parvyn – New Game
  6. Valley Flaxman – Want To Know You
  7. Groove Armada – At The River
  8. Style Council – Long Hot Summer
  9. Utah Saints – I Still Think of You
  10. Vangelis – Back To School
  11. Graham Parker and The Rumour – Back To Schooldays
  12. Royal Trux – Back To School
  13. The Buoys – Keeping Busy
  14. Cxloe – Soft Rock
  15. Ruel – Let The Grass Grow
  16. Panda Bear and Sonic Boom – Getting Too The Point
  17. Yard Act – Dream Job
  18. The Cure – Drone No Drone
  19. Beth Hart – Sky is Falling
  20. Bertie Blackman – Sky is Falling
  21. Kara Grainger – Sky is Falling
  22. After Dark – Party Lady
  23. Sofia Menguita – If You
  24. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  25. Jungle Giants – Treat You Right
  26. Ball Park Music – Manny
  27. Pat Metheny – Rain River
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

AdLib: 2025-01-29

Current track

Title

Artist