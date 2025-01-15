Little Saturday Morning: 2025-01-15

Written by on January 15, 2025

  1. Rush – The Spirit of Radio
  2. Matt Corby – Miracle Love
  3. Cut Copy – Counting Down
  4. Jupiter Saloon – Be Your Lady
  5. Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
  6. Nataleigh – Feet Don’t Fail Me
  7. Chemical Brothers ( + Beck) – Skipping LIke A Stone
  8. Goldfrapp – Ooh La La
  9. Blur – Russian Strings
  10. Amanda Emblem Experiment – Not Swimming
  11. Annna Calvi (+Julia Holter) – Swimming Pool
  12. Kate and Anna McGarrigle – The Swimming Song
  13. Batts – Cutting View
  14. Milan Ring – Mangoes
  15. Empire of the Sun – Music on the Radio
  16. Current Joys – Echoes of the Past
  17. Brittany Howard – Prove it To You
  18. The National – The System Only Dreams
  19. Martha and The Muffins – Echo Beach
  20. Mike McLellan – Martha’s Beach
  21. Martha’s Vineyard – Old Beach Road
  22. Patti Smith – Redondo Beach
  23. Frankie August – Monica
  24. Modern Living (+ Josh Pike) – Hide Away
  25. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Comin’ Home
  26. Gerling – Enter Space Capsule
  27. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
  28. Cold War Kids – Love is Mystical
  29. Courtney Barnett – Small Poppies
