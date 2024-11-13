Little Saturday Morning: 2024-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2024

  1. Bat for Lashes – Glass
  2. Batts feat Sharon Van Etten – Blue
  3. Telenova – Discotheque Inside My Head
  4. Hilltop Hoods – Distortion
  5. The Satellites – WholeLotta Livin’
  6. Brillig – Vacant Seas
  7. The National – Light Years
  8. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Lagoon
  9. TV On The Radio – Seeds
  10. Alice Gerrard – Winding Road
  11. Kate Lush – Winding Road
  12. Sheryl Crow – Every Day Is A Winding Road
  13. Annie Hamilton – Panic
  14. Hayley Mary – Some Rainbows
  15. Courtney Barnett – Clarity
  16. Foals – Out of the Woods
  17. PJ Harvey – Shame
  18. Primal Scream – I Can Change
  19. Jamie Lena – Cactus Tree
  20. Cool Sounds – Cactus Country
  21. Missy Higgins – The Cactus That Found Its Beat
  22. The Audreys – Monster
  23. Jodi Martin – Bordertown
  24. Spiral Dance – Waylands Steel
  25. Tori Forsyth – Violet Town
  26. Alice Ivy (+ Mallrat + Jelana Blackman) – Broke My Heart
  27. Bombay Royale – Wild Stallion
  28. Sufjan Stevens – For The Widows in Paradise, For the Fatherless in Ypsilanti
  29. Trinidad Oil Company – Feelin’ Alright
