Little Saturday Morning: 2024-10-23

  1. Of Monsters and Men – Visitor
  2. Angie McMahon – Just Like North
  3. Sainthill – Love Song for a Forest
  4. Avalon Kane with Stu Patterson – Dreamers
  5. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  6. Isadora’s Dream – Park in New York
  7. PJ Harvey – Prayer at The Gate
  8. New Order – All The Way
  9. Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
  10. Luke Vibert – James Bond in a Jimmy Hat
  11. Roland Alphonso – James Bond
  12. Jean Jaques Perrey – Mr James Bond
  13. DD Dumbo – In The Water
  14. Ella Thompson – Wuldn’t It Be Easy
  15. Beckah Amani – Smoke and Mirrors
  16. Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
  17. Angelique Kidjo – Agolo ( Maeztro Remix)
  18. Panda Bear/Sonic Boom – Gettin’ To The Point
  19. Sisters of Mercy – Torch
  20. Don Drummond – Burning Torch
  21. Margot Smith – The Torch Song
  22. Lizzie Hosking – Mask
  23. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  24. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
  25. Full Flower Moon Band – Worst Side
  26. Missy Higgins – Shark Fin Blues
  27. Hurray for The Riff Raff – The World Is Dangerous
  28. Neil Young and the Bluenote Cafe – Ain’t It The Truth
