Little Saturday Morning: 2024-10-23

- Of Monsters and Men – Visitor
- Angie McMahon – Just Like North
- Sainthill – Love Song for a Forest
- Avalon Kane with Stu Patterson – Dreamers
- Erin Buku – Ley Lines
- Isadora’s Dream – Park in New York
- PJ Harvey – Prayer at The Gate
- New Order – All The Way
- Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
- Luke Vibert – James Bond in a Jimmy Hat
- Roland Alphonso – James Bond
- Jean Jaques Perrey – Mr James Bond
- DD Dumbo – In The Water
- Ella Thompson – Wuldn’t It Be Easy
- Beckah Amani – Smoke and Mirrors
- Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
- Angelique Kidjo – Agolo ( Maeztro Remix)
- Panda Bear/Sonic Boom – Gettin’ To The Point
- Sisters of Mercy – Torch
- Don Drummond – Burning Torch
- Margot Smith – The Torch Song
- Lizzie Hosking – Mask
- Aleksiah – Ant Song
- Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
- Full Flower Moon Band – Worst Side
- Missy Higgins – Shark Fin Blues
- Hurray for The Riff Raff – The World Is Dangerous
- Neil Young and the Bluenote Cafe – Ain’t It The Truth
