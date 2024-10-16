Little Saturday Morning: 2024-10-16

Written by on October 16, 2024

  1. Lykke Li – I Follow Rivers
  2. Nat Vazer – Grateful
  3. Miiesha – All My Time
  4. Tessa Bird – The Heavens Did Protest
  5. Birds Are Spies – Butterfish
  6. Birds and the Bees – Didn’t See It Coming
  7. PJ Harvey – Autumn Term
  8. Metronomy – Heartbreaker
  9. Porij – Automata
  10. Jess Cornelius – Kitchen Floor
  11. Bonnie Bramlett – Come On In My Kitchen
  12. Jona Lewie – You’ll Always Find Me In The Kitchen at Parties
  13. Lucky Oceans with Bill and Kasey Chambers – Rambling Man
  14. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds with Polly Harvey – Henry Lee
  15. Killing Heidi – Weir
  16. Tori Amos – Big Wheel
  17. Bright Eyes – We Are Nowhere and It’s Now
  18. Jack White – Taking Me Back
  19. Sahara Beck – Tapping on the Roof
  20. Pat Kean – Rooftop
  21. Hatchie feat Liam Benzyl – Rooftops
  22. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  23. Mum Friends – Clean
  24. Jess Day – Lilith
  25. Vlossom – My Friend
  26. Sarah Blasko – I’d Be Lost
  27. Gena Rose Bruce – Lighting Up
  28. The Beths – Silence is Golden
  29. Bobbi Humphreys – Smiling Faces Sometimes
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Rise Above: 2024-10-16

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-10-16

Current track

Title

Artist