Little Saturday Morning: 2024-10-16

- Lykke Li – I Follow Rivers
- Nat Vazer – Grateful
- Miiesha – All My Time
- Tessa Bird – The Heavens Did Protest
- Birds Are Spies – Butterfish
- Birds and the Bees – Didn’t See It Coming
- PJ Harvey – Autumn Term
- Metronomy – Heartbreaker
- Porij – Automata
- Jess Cornelius – Kitchen Floor
- Bonnie Bramlett – Come On In My Kitchen
- Jona Lewie – You’ll Always Find Me In The Kitchen at Parties
- Lucky Oceans with Bill and Kasey Chambers – Rambling Man
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds with Polly Harvey – Henry Lee
- Killing Heidi – Weir
- Tori Amos – Big Wheel
- Bright Eyes – We Are Nowhere and It’s Now
- Jack White – Taking Me Back
- Sahara Beck – Tapping on the Roof
- Pat Kean – Rooftop
- Hatchie feat Liam Benzyl – Rooftops
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Mum Friends – Clean
- Jess Day – Lilith
- Vlossom – My Friend
- Sarah Blasko – I’d Be Lost
- Gena Rose Bruce – Lighting Up
- The Beths – Silence is Golden
- Bobbi Humphreys – Smiling Faces Sometimes
