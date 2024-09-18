Little Saturday Morning: 2024-09-18

Written by on September 18, 2024

  1. Michael Kiwanuka – You Ain’t The Problem
  2. Little Birdy – Hollywood ( Remix)
  3. Full Flower Moon – Sugar Like Me
  4. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  5. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  6. Lizzie Hosking – Dance With Me
  7. Fontaines DC – Favourite
  8. The Sundays – Here’s Where The Story Ends
  9. The Decemberists – Long White Veil
  10. Emily Barker – When Stars Cannot Be Found
  11. All India Radio – Full of Stars
  12. Astrud Gilberto – Quiet Night of Stars ( Corcovado)
  13. Tame Impala – Destiny
  14. Lime Cordiale – Colin
  15. Wafia – In The Honey
  16. Hurray for The Riff Raff – Hungry Ghost
  17. Snail Mail – Easy Thing
  18. Nada Surf – The Way You Wear Your Head
  19. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Pyramids in the Clouds
  20. Aine Tyrell – As Clouds Collide
  21. Dyson Stringer Cloher – Falling Clouds
  22. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  23. Allday – Too Late
  24. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  25. May-A – Lola
  26. Jungle Giants – Treat You Right
  27. Falling Joys – What She Believes
  28. Claire Ann Taylor – When Things Fall Apart
  29. Kerry B Ryan – Coming Home
  30. Doug Daffy – Things We Used To Do
