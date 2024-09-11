Little Saturday Morning: 2024-09-11

Written by on September 11, 2024

  1. Ocean Alley – West Coast
  2. Lastlings – Gravity
  3. Empire of the Sun – The Feeling You Get
  4. Madam Super Trash – Haunted
  5. Nyassa – Falling Apart
  6. Axe and the Ivory – Find It
  7. Sublime – Doin’ Time
  8. Childish Gambino – Lost In You
  9. Molly Burch – Baby Watch My Tears Dry
  10. Aphrodite’s Child – Rain and Tears
  11. The Cranberries – Ode to My Family
  12. Belle and Sebastian – Get me Away from Here, I’m Dying
  13. Bob Marley and the Wailers – No Woman, No Cry
  14. Renee Geyer – It’s A Man’s World
  15. Birds of Tokyo – The Other
  16. Lucjza – Caught Up
  17. Metronomy – Trouble
  18. London Grammar – Higher
  19. Adele – Rolling In The Deep
  20. Sun and Renee Geyer – Messages
  21. Renee Geyer – Stares and Whispers
  22. Renee Geyer – Difficult Woman
  23. Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  24. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  25. Maisie – Sugar for Dinner
  26. Mary Jo Curry Band – Turn It Loose
  27. Laura Tate – Hittin’ On Nothin’
