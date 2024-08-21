Little Saturday Morning: 2024-08-21

August 21, 2024

  1. Air – Playground Love
  2. Hiatus Kayote – Telescope
  3. Coterie – Good Morning
  4. Isadora’s Dream – The Colours They Were Burnt
  5. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  6. Nat Luna – Cupi Boy
  7. The National – Morning Dew
  8. Bloc Party – The Love Within
  9. Beach House – Pay No Mind
  10. Kristy Cox – Train
  11. Amanda Emblem – Steamtrain
  12. Anna Scionti – Red Train
  13. Gum feat Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Minor Setback
  14. Ella Thompson – omino
  15. Middle Kids – Highlands
  16. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Pyramids in the Clouds
  17. Courtney Marie Andrews – Kindness of Strangers
  18. Natalie Walker – Quicksand
  19. The Clash – London Calling
  20. Lily Allen – LDN
  21. Pacific Avenue – Leaving for London
  22. Nyassa – Electric Girl
  23. Tara Coates and Sub Rosa – Rain
  24. Axe and the Ivory – Stevie
  25. Gypsy Lou and the Kingfishers – Time Is Short
  26. San Mei – Hard to Face
  27. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  28. Howling Wolf and Eric Clapton – Little Red Rooster
  29. Miss Bix and the Blues Fix – You’re a Child
