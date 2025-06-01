Lawnmower Music: 2025-06-01

- War Room – Shuffle
- Dom Sensitve – Weather Naps
- The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
- R.M.F.C – Greaser
- The Real Kids – Rave On
- Wrong Turn – Slow Down
- Blowers – Civic Duty
- Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
- Ian Rilen & The Love Addicts – Family from Cuba
- Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Ain’t Got No Family Tomb
- Intoxica – C C Rider
- 5 Hanks – Trouble/Guitar Man
- Robert Forster – Breakfast On The Train
- The Double Happiness – No Place Like Nundah
- Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historians – Beautiful William
- Tom Waits – Martha
- The Go! Team – Huddle Formation
- The Grates – Science is Golden
- Rocket Science – Run Like a Gun
- The Systemaddicts – This Worlds on Fire (And I’m Covered in Gasoline)
- Lords of Gravity – Forbidden Fruit
- Inside Looking Out – Long Live Sivananda
- The Unheard – One Day
- Stereolab – Immortal Hands
- The Stranglers – Walk on By
- The Clash – Know Your Rights
- The Specials – Skinhead Symphony
- The South Coast Ska Stars – South Coast Rumble
- Tom Redwood – England
