Lawnmower Music: 2025-06-01

  1. War Room – Shuffle
  2. Dom Sensitve – Weather Naps
  3. The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
  4. R.M.F.C – Greaser
  5. The Real Kids – Rave On
  6. Wrong Turn – Slow Down
  7. Blowers – Civic Duty
  8. Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
  9. Ian Rilen & The Love Addicts – Family from Cuba
  10. Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Ain’t Got No Family Tomb
  11. Intoxica – C C Rider
  12. 5 Hanks – Trouble/Guitar Man
  13. Robert Forster – Breakfast On The Train
  14. The Double Happiness – No Place Like Nundah
  15. Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historians – Beautiful William
  16. Tom Waits – Martha
  17. The Go! Team – Huddle Formation
  18. The Grates – Science is Golden
  19. Rocket Science – Run Like a Gun
  20. The Systemaddicts – This Worlds on Fire (And I’m Covered in Gasoline)
  21. Lords of Gravity – Forbidden Fruit
  22. Inside Looking Out – Long Live Sivananda
  23. The Unheard – One Day
  24. Stereolab – Immortal Hands
  25. The Stranglers – Walk on By
  26. The Clash – Know Your Rights
  27. The Specials – Skinhead Symphony
  28. The South Coast Ska Stars – South Coast Rumble
  29. Tom Redwood – England
