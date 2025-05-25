Lawnmower Music: 2025-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2025

  1. the mark of cain – battlesick
  2. twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
  3. amyl and the sniffers – doin in me head
  4. lizard train – smoulder
  5. desert eyes – storm
  6. swimsuit – there will be blood
  7. elizabeth prophet – point omega
  8. the retreads – how long should i ride for
  9. sweeney – preference
  10. fugazi – epic problem
  11. hidden cycles – resignation
  12. chimers – turn on the lights
  13. further – sonic protest
  14. children collide – in the clouds
  15. the burning sea – semantics
  16. the drones – i dont ever want to change
  17. the nation blue – i see colours
  18. ricaine – 308
  19. legends of motorsport – freedom
  20. rollins band – liar
  21. future of the left – real men hunt in packs
  22. sparta – breaking the broken
  23. the national – abel
  24. pavement – fight this generation
  25. nina nastasia & jim white – in the evening
  26. pj harvey – down by the water
  27. feist – my moon my man
  28. kim gordon – its dark inside
  29. the kills – damned if she do
  30. battles – race:out
