Lawnmower Music: 2025-05-25

- the mark of cain – battlesick
- twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
- amyl and the sniffers – doin in me head
- lizard train – smoulder
- desert eyes – storm
- swimsuit – there will be blood
- elizabeth prophet – point omega
- the retreads – how long should i ride for
- sweeney – preference
- fugazi – epic problem
- hidden cycles – resignation
- chimers – turn on the lights
- further – sonic protest
- children collide – in the clouds
- the burning sea – semantics
- the drones – i dont ever want to change
- the nation blue – i see colours
- ricaine – 308
- legends of motorsport – freedom
- rollins band – liar
- future of the left – real men hunt in packs
- sparta – breaking the broken
- the national – abel
- pavement – fight this generation
- nina nastasia & jim white – in the evening
- pj harvey – down by the water
- feist – my moon my man
- kim gordon – its dark inside
- the kills – damned if she do
- battles – race:out
