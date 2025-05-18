Lawnmower Music: 2025-05-18

May 18, 2025

  1. The Packets – Does it make me weird
  2. The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walls
  3. Avalon Kane – The only one who knows me
  4. Velvet Moth – Dana dontcha run
  5. The Cold Field – Endless Ending
  6. Live Slug Reaction – Lavender town
  7. Bad’M D – Downtown city street beat
  8. Hope Seed – Non Believer
  9. The Stooges – 1969
  10. Lung Overcoat – Internal Silence
  11. Land of the Loops – Bundle of Joy
  12. Keren Ann – Que n’ai-je
  13. The Streamliners – Stick it to the Man
  14. Thee Sacred Souls – Can I call you Rose
  15. Lady of the Sunshine – Jack Nimble
  16. Mary J. Blige – Family Affair
  17. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Simple Man
  18. Stevie Ray Vaughan – Cold Shot
  19. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Mary Jane’s last Dance
  20. Shuggie Otis – Sweet Thang
  21. The Double Happiness – No place like Nundah
  22. Porpoise Spit – Land
  23. Fernandez – Boom Boom
  24. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  25. Fat Freddy’s Drop – Wild Wind
  26. The Red Eyes – Higher Ground
  27. Portishead – All Mine
