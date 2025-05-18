Lawnmower Music: 2025-05-18

- The Packets – Does it make me weird
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walls
- Avalon Kane – The only one who knows me
- Velvet Moth – Dana dontcha run
- The Cold Field – Endless Ending
- Live Slug Reaction – Lavender town
- Bad’M D – Downtown city street beat
- Hope Seed – Non Believer
- The Stooges – 1969
- Lung Overcoat – Internal Silence
- Land of the Loops – Bundle of Joy
- Keren Ann – Que n’ai-je
- The Streamliners – Stick it to the Man
- Thee Sacred Souls – Can I call you Rose
- Lady of the Sunshine – Jack Nimble
- Mary J. Blige – Family Affair
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Simple Man
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Cold Shot
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Mary Jane’s last Dance
- Shuggie Otis – Sweet Thang
- The Double Happiness – No place like Nundah
- Porpoise Spit – Land
- Fernandez – Boom Boom
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- Fat Freddy’s Drop – Wild Wind
- The Red Eyes – Higher Ground
- Portishead – All Mine
