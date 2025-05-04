Lawnmower Music: 2025-05-04

  1. the mark of cain – let chaos rule supreme
  2. kyuss – thumb
  3. desert eyes – storm
  4. the cruel sea – i feel
  5. the cruel sea – fanging hoons
  6. the cruel sea – this is not the way home
  7. desvastations – rosa
  8. rowland s howard – pop crimes
  9. james cruikshank – chrome wings
  10. brian henry hooper – i get up again
  11. crow – privilige
  12. drones – nine eyes
  13. dan kelly and the alpha males – step forward
  14. you am i – shame
  15. black rebel motorcycle club – weight of the world
  16. you am i – x
  17. teenage joans – superglue
  18. church moms – cigarette
  19. amyl and the sniffers – dont fence me in
  20. camp cope – running with the hurricane
  21. swimsuit – there will be blood
  22. hydromedusa – people like you
  23. mums favourite – primrose
  24. the cold field – endless ending
  25. druid fluids – flutter by
  26. swervedriver – rave down
  27. the cure – alone
