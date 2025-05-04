Lawnmower Music: 2025-05-04

- the mark of cain – let chaos rule supreme
- kyuss – thumb
- desert eyes – storm
- the cruel sea – i feel
- the cruel sea – fanging hoons
- the cruel sea – this is not the way home
- desvastations – rosa
- rowland s howard – pop crimes
- james cruikshank – chrome wings
- brian henry hooper – i get up again
- crow – privilige
- drones – nine eyes
- dan kelly and the alpha males – step forward
- you am i – shame
- black rebel motorcycle club – weight of the world
- you am i – x
- teenage joans – superglue
- church moms – cigarette
- amyl and the sniffers – dont fence me in
- camp cope – running with the hurricane
- swimsuit – there will be blood
- hydromedusa – people like you
- mums favourite – primrose
- the cold field – endless ending
- druid fluids – flutter by
- swervedriver – rave down
- the cure – alone
